Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Launches Shakespeare Beyond Coming to Baltimore Parks This Summer

Starting with a Baltimore-based pilot run, CSC will bring free live theater and other arts programming to city parks in the summer of 2023.
The Shakespeare Beyond initiative exceeds the boundaries of traditional theater by embracing the vibrant spirit of each community it visits. As CSC sets sights on Baltimore's parks, the company aims to create a holistic neighborhood experience that celebrates local vendors and community partners. By collaborating with these partners, CSC aims to weave together the rich artistic tapestries of the communities, bringing together diverse talents and perspectives to enhance the overall experience.
Ian Gallanar, the Founding Artistic Director of CSC, leads this groundbreaking project with passion and dedication. "We are thrilled to bring the joy and excitement of live theater to our neighborhoods through Shakespeare Beyond," says Gallanar. "This initiative is our commitment to providing greater access to arts and culture for our entire community. A Midsummer Night's Dream is a production full of energy, magic (literally), music, and fun for all."
A critical part of this project is the Shakespeare Wagon, a mobile performance unit that allows the company to meet patrons in the communities where they live and work. CSC is in the process of building an innovative and versatile wagon that can travel around town and assemble into a stage in diverse locations. With its arrival, parks, lots, and other unexpected spaces transform into captivating performance venues, allowing audiences to experience the beauty of live theater wherever they are.
The initial run of Shakespeare Beyond will take place in four carefully selected locations, spanning the city. Each park has been chosen to maximize accessibility and engage a diverse range of audiences. The traveling group will work diligently to transform these outdoor spaces into a whimsical wonderland, transporting audiences into the enchanting world of A Midsummer Night's Dream.
Chesapeake Shakespeare Company invites Baltimore residents and visitors alike to join Shakespeare Beyond in the parks for an extraordinary evening of theater. Admission is free. No purchase or RSVP is required. Guests can arrive early, spread out a picnic blanket, and delight in the enriching atmosphere Baltimore parks have to offer.
For more information about Shakespeare Beyond, visit Click Here or email beyond@chesapeakeshakespeare.com.
Patterson Park Observatory Tower
Dates and Time: July 20 and 22 at 7:00PM
Address: 2601 E Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Park Heights
Dates and Time: July 24th and 25th at 7:00PM
Address: 4801 Park Heights Avenue Baltimore, MD 21215
Middle Branch Park Boat House
Dates and Time: July 27th and 28th at 7:00PM
Address: 3301 Waterview Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Carroll Park Mount Clare Museum House lawn
Dates and Times: July 29th and 30th at 7:00PM
Address: 1500 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21230 Performance location: Mount Clare Museum House lawn
Production Information
By William Shakespeare
Directed by Ian Gallanar
Cast List (in alphabetical order)
Tyrel Brown - Francis Flute
Kathryne Daniels+ - Peter Quince
Gary DuBreuil - Nick Bottom
Aura Gallanar - Cobweb
Neel Madan - Musician
Elana Michelle - Titania/Hippolyta
Molly Moores+ - Peasblossom
JC Payne - Oberon/Theseus
Willem Rogers - Lysander
Theodore Sherron III - Snug
Emily Sucher - Puck
Michael P. Sullivan+ - Egeus/Snout
Angela Whittaker - Hermia
Joshua Williams - Demetrius
Jacqueline Youm - Helena/Mustardseed
Creative Team
Ian Gallanar+ - Director
Séamus Miller+ - Associate Director
Bri Manente+ - Production Manager
Chester Stacy+ - Touring Technical Director/Wagon Fabricator
Jalice Ortiz-Corral - Stage Manager/Dramaturg
Kaitlyn Napora Johnson - Assistant Stage Manager
Julie Cray Leong - Costume Designer
Kristina Manente - Sound Designer/Audio Engineer
Joseph B. Musumeci Jr. - Set Designer
Sierra Ho - Props Designer
Mallory Shear - Fight and Intimacy Director
Molly Moores+ - Acting Company Manager
Tara Cariaso - Mask Fabricator
Annie Montone - Magic Consultant, The Encounter
Brian Kehoe - Magic Consultant, The Encounter
+ Notes a member of Chesapeake Shakespeare Company
Founded in 2002 Chesapeake Shakespeare Company brings great classic theatre to Baltimore, Howard County, the state of Maryland, and beyond. The company offers performances of Shakespeare and other plays of classic stature that are unforgettable, challenging, and innovative. In 2012, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company acquired the Mercantile Safe Deposit and Trust Company building in downtown Baltimore, renovating it into a modern Globe Theater for indoor performances, while continuing to produce outdoor Shakespeare every summer at the PFI Historic Park in Howard County. The organization regularly serves 30,000+ people annually through artistic projects and intentional community engagement. CSC's vibrant education program includes an extensive matinee series, camps, classes, and in and out-of-school residencies. The company invites patrons, students, and neighbors to become part of the creative collaboration that generates powerful, magical theatre and a more purposeful, engaged, and connected community.
