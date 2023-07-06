Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Launches Shakespeare Beyond Coming to Baltimore Parks This Summer

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (CSC) will present A Midsummer Night's Dream in four Baltimore parks this summer. The production is part of the company's new state-wide touring initiative, Shakespeare Beyond. Starting with a Baltimore-based pilot run, CSC will bring free live theater and other arts programming to city parks in the summer of 2023.

The Shakespeare Beyond initiative exceeds the boundaries of traditional theater by embracing the vibrant spirit of each community it visits. As CSC sets sights on Baltimore's parks, the company aims to create a holistic neighborhood experience that celebrates local vendors and community partners. By collaborating with these partners, CSC aims to weave together the rich artistic tapestries of the communities, bringing together diverse talents and perspectives to enhance the overall experience.

Ian Gallanar, the Founding Artistic Director of CSC, leads this groundbreaking project with passion and dedication. "We are thrilled to bring the joy and excitement of live theater to our neighborhoods through Shakespeare Beyond," says Gallanar. "This initiative is our commitment to providing greater access to arts and culture for our entire community. A Midsummer Night's Dream is a production full of energy, magic (literally), music, and fun for all."

A critical part of this project is the Shakespeare Wagon, a mobile performance unit that allows the company to meet patrons in the communities where they live and work. CSC is in the process of building an innovative and versatile wagon that can travel around town and assemble into a stage in diverse locations. With its arrival, parks, lots, and other unexpected spaces transform into captivating performance venues, allowing audiences to experience the beauty of live theater wherever they are.

The initial run of Shakespeare Beyond will take place in four carefully selected locations, spanning the city. Each park has been chosen to maximize accessibility and engage a diverse range of audiences. The traveling group will work diligently to transform these outdoor spaces into a whimsical wonderland, transporting audiences into the enchanting world of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company invites Baltimore residents and visitors alike to join Shakespeare Beyond in the parks for an extraordinary evening of theater. Admission is free. No purchase or RSVP is required. Guests can arrive early, spread out a picnic blanket, and delight in the enriching atmosphere Baltimore parks have to offer.

For more information about Shakespeare Beyond, visit Click Here or email beyond@chesapeakeshakespeare.com.

Performance Dates and Locations

Patterson Park Observatory Tower

Dates and Time: July 20 and 22 at 7:00PM

Address: 2601 E Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Park Heights

Dates and Time: July 24th and 25th at 7:00PM

Address: 4801 Park Heights Avenue Baltimore, MD 21215

Middle Branch Park Boat House

Dates and Time: July 27th and 28th at 7:00PM

Address: 3301 Waterview Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230

Carroll Park Mount Clare Museum House lawn

Dates and Times: July 29th and 30th at 7:00PM

Address: 1500 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21230 Performance location: Mount Clare Museum House lawn

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Production Information

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Ian Gallanar

Cast List (in alphabetical order)

Tyrel Brown - Francis Flute

Kathryne Daniels+ - Peter Quince

Gary DuBreuil - Nick Bottom

Aura Gallanar - Cobweb

Neel Madan - Musician

Elana Michelle - Titania/Hippolyta

Molly Moores+ - Peasblossom

JC Payne - Oberon/Theseus

Willem Rogers - Lysander

Theodore Sherron III - Snug

Emily Sucher - Puck

Michael P. Sullivan+ - Egeus/Snout

Angela Whittaker - Hermia

Joshua Williams - Demetrius

Jacqueline Youm - Helena/Mustardseed

Creative Team

Ian Gallanar+ - Director

Séamus Miller+ - Associate Director

Bri Manente+ - Production Manager

Chester Stacy+ - Touring Technical Director/Wagon Fabricator

Jalice Ortiz-Corral - Stage Manager/Dramaturg

Kaitlyn Napora Johnson - Assistant Stage Manager

Julie Cray Leong - Costume Designer

Kristina Manente - Sound Designer/Audio Engineer

Joseph B. Musumeci Jr. - Set Designer

Sierra Ho - Props Designer

Mallory Shear - Fight and Intimacy Director

Molly Moores+ - Acting Company Manager

Tara Cariaso - Mask Fabricator

Annie Montone - Magic Consultant, The Encounter

Brian Kehoe - Magic Consultant, The Encounter

+ Notes a member of Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

Founded in 2002 Chesapeake Shakespeare Company brings great classic theatre to Baltimore, Howard County, the state of Maryland, and beyond. The company offers performances of Shakespeare and other plays of classic stature that are unforgettable, challenging, and innovative. In 2012, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company acquired the Mercantile Safe Deposit and Trust Company building in downtown Baltimore, renovating it into a modern Globe Theater for indoor performances, while continuing to produce outdoor Shakespeare every summer at the PFI Historic Park in Howard County. The organization regularly serves 30,000+ people annually through artistic projects and intentional community engagement. CSC's vibrant education program includes an extensive matinee series, camps, classes, and in and out-of-school residencies. The company invites patrons, students, and neighbors to become part of the creative collaboration that generates powerful, magical theatre and a more purposeful, engaged, and connected community.