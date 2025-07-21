Caroline Bowman And Florrie Bagel To Star In SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD At Olney Outdoors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway veterans Caroline Bowman and Florrie Bagel will lead a two-night concert presentation of Songs for a New World at Olney Theatre Center, running August 14 and 15 as part of the Olney Outdoors series.

The show will be performed on the Root Stage at Omi’s Pavilion, with music direction by Olney Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Christopher Youstra. Tickets are $60–$75 and available at olneytheatre.org/outdoors or by calling 301-924-3400.

The cast features Maryland natives Bowman (Frozen national tour, Evita) and Bagel (Parade), alongside Adelina Mitchell (Wicked), Michael Mainwaring (Swept Away), and John Sygar (Swept Away). Songs for a New World is a theatrical song cycle by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade), offering a series of intimate character vignettes in moments of personal reckoning.

This presentation marks the second of three concert musicals featured in the Olney Outdoors summer lineup. The series began with South Pacific on July 31, and will continue with a sneak peek at To Wong Foo – The Musical on August 21. Other Olney Outdoors events include performances by tribute bands, drag shows, cabarets, and a special appearance by Broadway’s Tituss Burgess on August 7.

Olney Theatre is also offering All-Access Passes for the summer, starting at $175. These passes include admission to most Olney Outdoors events and offer discounts on select performances. Passes can be purchased at olneytheatre.org/all-access.