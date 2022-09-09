Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Call For Volunteers For The Howard County Arts Council's 25th Annual Celebration of The Arts

This is a wonderful opportunity to get involved, support one of Howard County's premier art events, and have fun while doing it! 

Sep. 09, 2022  

The Howard County Arts Council is seeking volunteers to assist at the 25th annual Celebration of the Arts gala on November 5, 2022 at the Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center, Howard Community College, Columbia. Volunteer opportunities are available in a variety of areas including reception, performance, art auction, set-up, etc. This is a wonderful opportunity to get involved, support one of Howard County's premier art events, and have fun while doing it!

The Celebration is a multi-faceted signature event, showcasing and promoting the arts while raising funds in support of the arts, artists, and arts organizations in Howard County. The evening features a reception from 6-8 p.m. with fine food from area restaurants, a gala art auction, and musical performances. At 8 p.m., guests will take their seats for the main event - a special 20th anniversary edition of the Rising Star Performing Arts Competition and the presentation of the Howie Awards!

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit hocoarts.org/volunteer to submit a Celebration Volunteer Interest Form.

Tickets to the Howard County Arts Council 25th annual Celebration of the Arts gala are available online at hocoarts.org or by phone to the Howard County Arts Council, 410-313-2787.

