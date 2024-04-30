CINDY OF ARC Comes to The Theatre Project in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CINDY OF ARC by Cynthia Kaplan comes to The Theatre Project next month. Performances run May 2 - 4.

Why are there no Jews in Whoville?

What is a scold's bridle?

What is the song Delta Dawn really about?

Should we rethink Dr. Deborah Birx?

Why is the Holy Ghost a ghost?



In this brand new work of comedy and music, your guide, CINDY OF ARC, will answer these and other pressing questions. She will take you through an abridged history of lying in such popular areas as religion, politics, sex, songwriting, Nazis, and, of course, dogs. Think American Utopia but with expletives, a three man backup band all named Mike, no David Byrne, and no Utopia. And no choreographer. And no money. And it's a comedy. And they wear their shoes. But otherwise, very similar.



Written and performed by Cynthia Kaplan, and directed by Dani Davis, CINDY OF ARC features Michael Hunter, Mike Rosengarten, and Mike Lunoe. CINDY OF ARC was a 2023 finalist for the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater.



Theatre Project is funded in part by the William G. Baker, Jr. Memorial Fund creator of The Baker Artist Portfolios; by an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive; by Mayor Brandon Scott and the City Council of Baltimore through the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts; and by an operating grant from the Baltimore County Commission on Arts and Sciences.



