Baltimore Playwrights Festival Presents CRUSADE

The Baltimore Playwrights Festival, (www.baltplayfest.org) continues its 38th Season with CRUSADE, a world premiere play by local playwright Bruce Bonafede, directed by Timoth David Copney and produced by Rapid Lemon Productions for their "Season of Belief". CRUSADE opens on August 9 with an opening night reception immediately after.



The play will run August 9th-18th at Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W Preston St, Baltimore, MD 21201, Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 3 pm, with a special Industry night show at 8 pm on Monday, August 12th. Industry night tickets are $10 if purchased at the door.



**There will be talk-back with playwright Bruce Bonafede and director Timothy David Copney immediately following the performance on August 11th.**



Tickets for CRUSADE can be purchased at https://theatreproject.ticketspice.com/crusade.

It is the future. The takeover of the federal government by Christian fundamentalists, and their assault on the Constitution, has led to civil war. On reconnaissance patrol in the Rocky Mountains, an Army squad is forced to take cover in an isolated cabin owned by a former professor who now wants only to be left alone. A chain of events tests their character and is resolved in a moment of violence that seals their fate.

Bruce Bonafede studied at New Playwrights Theatre in Washington DC and was a founding member of the Washington Playwrights Unit in the early 1980s. His play Advice to the Players won the Heideman Award at Actors Theatre of Louisville's Humana Festival in 1985, and was published in "The Best Short Plays-1986." The full-length version of Advice to the Players premiered at the Philadelphia Festival Theatre for New Plays in 1986. Recent plays include Crusade, The Desert of Love, the one-acts North and Quarantine, and several ten-minute plays that have been produced over the past year in San Diego, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and Kansas City. Greater than Nina will be produced in New York in October, and he is producing a reading of his newest full-length play, Ellie, in September in Palm Springs, California. He splits his time between Palm Springs and Ellicott City, Maryland.





