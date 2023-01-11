Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Baltimore Director Uses Award Money To Start Fund For Latin American And Caribbean Shakespeare Companies

The Berger Award is an honor presented by STA to an Artistic Director who demonstrates outstanding talent and dedication to the works of William Shakespeare.

Jan. 11, 2023  

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Ian Gallanar, Founding Artistic Director of the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (CSC), received the 2023 Sandra and Sidney Berger Award at the annual Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA) Conference.

The Sandra and Sidney Berger Award is an honor presented by STA to an Artistic Director who demonstrates outstanding talent and dedication to the works of William Shakespeare. It is named in honor of Sidney Berger, a founding member of the Shakespeare Theatre Association, and his wife Sandra. The award is given to an individual that has made significant contributions to the field including directing outstanding productions of Shakespeare's plays, developing innovative programs for education and outreach, or advancing the continued growth and development of Shakespearean Theatre.

"I am deeply honored by this award given to me by my peers from around the world," says CSC Founding Artistic Director Ian Gallanar. "The Shakespeare Theatre Association is an important organization for leaders of Shakespeare theaters worldwide. To be recognized by them is such an honor."

During his acceptance speech, Gallanar announced that he will donate the funds received from the Sandra and Sidney Berger Award, along with funds from Maria Fernanda Trujillo Mendoza's estate to create the Dr. Maria Fernanda Trujillo Mendoza Memorial Fund. The fund, named in honor of Gallanar's late wife who worked as a capacity builder for countries around the world, will help support travel expenses for Latin American and Caribbean Shakespeare companies to attend the annual Shakespeare Theatre Association Conference.

Gallanar has worked in professional theaters across the United States as an Actor, Playwright, and Director since 1980. He has served as Artistic Director for the Repertory Theatre of America, National Theatre for Children, Minnesota Shakespeare in the Park, and the Small Change Original Theater, as well as a term as President of the Shakespeare Theatre Association.

"I've known Ian Gallanar for a number of years, both as a member of the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA) who simply attended the conferences, and then working with him as President on the Executive Committee while I was the Executive Director," says Patrick Flick, Executive Director of the Shakespeare Theatre Association. "A more kind, caring, and brilliant human would be hard to find. I continue to be inspired by his dedication to Shakespeare and this award was so well deserved....I think Sandra would be pleased that Ian not only dedicated the cash for the Award, but also contributed on his own to create the Maria Fernanda Trujillo Mendoza Award to help STA bring more Shakespeare Companies from South America to our annual conference."

"The Shakespeare Theatre Association has been crucial to the growth of the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company and its recognition of Ian's leadership of both CSC and STA represents the respect and warmth that his peers in the international Shakespeare community hold for him. The honor is both meaningful and heartfelt," notes CSC Producing Executive Director, Lesley Malin.

"Gallanar is the worthiest of winners," says Patrick Spottiswoode, former President of STA and Founder, Globe Education, Shakespeare's Globe. "Under his artistic leadership CSC has built Shakespeare a permanent home in Baltimore that is creating compelling work with and for the community."

In 2002, Gallanar founded the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company. He has directed over 40 productions for the theatre and continues to play a critical role in spearheading the company's innovative artistic programming, helping to bring Shakespeare to new and diverse audiences.

Over the course of his leadership, Gallanar supported CSC in launching the company's cutting-edge education programs that serve thousands of regional students each year. In 2023, Gallanar will lead the organization's Beyond the Walls project, a new touring initiative to bring Shakespeare and other arts programming to local communities.

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company congratulates Founding Artistic Director Ian Gallanar on this significant honor. The company and the Shakespeare Theatre Association have benefited from his decades-long career and his fresh and bold contributions to the global Shakespeare Community.

The Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA) was established to provide a forum for the artistic, managerial, and educational leadership for theatres primarily involved with the production of the works of William Shakespeare; to discuss issues and methods of work, resources, and information; and to act as an advocate for Shakespearean productions and training.

Founded in 2002 Chesapeake Shakespeare Company brings great classic theatre to Baltimore, Howard County, the state of Maryland, and beyond. The company offers performances of Shakespeare and other plays of classic stature that are unforgettable, challenging, and innovative. In 2012, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company acquired the Mercantile Safe Deposit and Trust Company building in downtown Baltimore, renovating it into a modern Globe Theater for indoor performances, while continuing to produce outdoor Shakespeare every summer at the PFI Historic Park in Howard County. The organization regularly serves 30,000+ people annually through artistic projects and intentional community engagement. CSC's vibrant education program includes an extensive matinee series, camps, classes, and in and out-of-school residencies. The company invites patrons, students, and neighbors to become part of the creative collaboration that generates powerful, magical theatre and a more purposeful, engaged, and connected community.



