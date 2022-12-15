Baltimore Center Stage to Present ArtsCentric Production Of CROWNS in February

Baltimore Center Stage will present ArtsCentric's new production of Regina Taylor's Crowns, a celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of Black history and identity. Crowns will play at BCS' Pearlstone theater from February 11 - March 5, 2023.

"Our partnership with ArtsCentric highlights BCS' continued commitment to community and amplifying organizations that align with our mission to provide access for all," said BCS Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra. "We are looking forward to welcoming the incredible artists from ArtsCentric to join us on the BCS stage for this lively, uplifting, and engaging musical play."

"In a time when conflict and confusion seems to be the recurring theme on our daily news, it is refreshing to find a story that centers in pure joy. It is even more refreshing for ArtsCentric to join up with Baltimore Center Stage to once again show the power of black joy and its place in the Baltimore community," said ArtsCentric Director Kevin S. McAllister. "Last season's production of Dreamgirls was wonderful and we can't wait to bring the community our production of Crowns. This hilariously touching musical is a celebration of black history, heritage, and the iconic fashions that make up the black church and we've got seven performers who are going to blow your minds. The church community in Baltimore is huge and we can't wait to celebrate them. The amount of fun we are about to have on that stage will be one for the ages and we can't wait to see all your smiling faces in the lobby after the show."

Crowns, which is adapted from the book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry, is seen through the eyes of Yolanda, a young woman who has come down South to stay with her aunt after her brother is killed in Brooklyn. Hats are everywhere, and the characters use the hats to tell tales, everything from the etiquette of hats to their historical and contemporary social functioning-there is a hat for every occasion, from flirting to churchgoing to funerals to baptisms. Featuring a tuneful, gospel-driven score, Crowns is about embracing one's cultural significance and heritage while staying fiercely independent.

This production of Crowns is directed by Kevin S. McAllister with musical direction by Cedric D. Lyles. Designers and Creative Team include Shelbi Nelson (Assistant Director), Shalyce Hemby (Choreographer), Nathan Scavilla (Music Supervisor), Emily Lotz (Scenic Designer), Mike Durst (Lighting Designer), Lawrence Boggs, Jr. (Costume Designer), Keith Person (Sound Designer), Robert Poole (Props Manager), and Jordan Ross (Stage Manager). The full cast will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Crowns can be purchased at centerstage.org.Additional community programming will be announced at a later date.

For general information, visit www.centerstage.org or call the Box Office at 410.332.0033