Baltimore Center Stage Announces Virtual Student Matinee Program Of WHERE WE STAND

Baltimore Center Stage announced today a Virtual Student Matinee program of their production of Where We Stand by Donnetta Lavinia Grays. Beginning April 27, virtual classrooms throughout Maryland will gain free access to a digital recording of the play and a tailored curriculum for students in grades 7-12. The BCS Virtual Student Matinee is offered in partnership with the Office of Fine Arts of the Maryland State Department of Education and the Baltimore City Public Schools Office of Fine Arts.

"While the idea of not gathering in person for our student matinees was initially disappointing, we quickly realized that schools moving online gave us the unique opportunity to reach far more students than ever before," said Adena Verner, Baltimore Center Stage's Director of Learning and Social Accountability. "We are so excited to share this play and this custom-designed curriculum for middle and high school classrooms in Maryland and beyond."

To ensure that the student matinee is accessible to all students, Baltimore Center Stage will offer the play in digital video, digital audio, and analog summary format. The accompanying curriculum is adaptable for both Drama and English Language Arts classrooms, and all activities are aligned with both the National Common Core and Maryland State Department of Education standards. A virtual talkback with the playwright/performer Donnetta Lavinia Grays is in the works to provide students with an even more in-depth window into the creative process.

"Providing the students of Baltimore City Public Schools with the opportunity to take part in culturally enriched and artistic opportunities like attending theater performances to scale can be challenging," said Chan'nel Howard, Fine Arts Coordinator for Baltimore City Public Schools. "Having the ability to virtually offer the matinee to our students exponentially increases the number of students that will be able to see the performance."

"As the State Theater of Maryland, Baltimore Center Stage has a long history of supporting the educational work of teachers and students with their productions," said Alysia Lee, Coordinator of Fine Arts at the Maryland State Department of Education. "This student matinee initiative is a further demonstration of the innovation and deep partnership of BCS."

Schools, teachers and homeschool networks interested in learning more should email education@centerstage.org. Teachers may register online at www.centerstage.org/wws-virtual-student-matinee.

For media related inquiries and interview requests please contact the Communications office. For general information, visit www.centerstage.org or call the box office at 410.332.0033.





