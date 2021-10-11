Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Presents GISELLE

Ballet Theatre of Maryland marks its return to Maryland Hall with the celebrated Romantic ballet Giselle, October 22-24. After 19 months of outdoor and virtual performances, Giselle is the company's first production in a traditional theater setting with a live, in-person audience. This haunting work, featuring coveted virtuoso roles and an iconic "white ballet act," is a beloved 180-year-old story about love and self-sacrifice.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, "While Giselle premiered in 1841, it remains fresh for performers and audience members alike. We're drawn to the rich history it represents in the ballet canon and its demanding choreography, but there's more to it than that. This story about young love and betrayal is truly timeless. Although the drama is larger than life, Giselle's themes of forgiveness and self-sacrifice resonate for everyone."

These themes are integral to the ballet's lead character, a young peasant girl with a weak heart. Giselle falls in love with Albrecht, a nobleman in disguise, but her heart falters and stops when she learns that he is betrothed to someone else. Beyond the grave, she joins a sisterhood of vengeful spirits called wilis who dance unsuspecting men to their deaths. Albrecht falls within their power, but Giselle demonstrates the power of her love and forgiveness by protecting him until the light of day sends the wilis back to their graves.

Just in time for Halloween, these ghostly elements offer audience members the perfect shiver down their spines. This quintessential story ballet features the production's traditional score by Adolphe Adam and the Romantic influence of choreographers Jean Coralli, Jules Perrot, and Marius Petipa.

Ballet Theatre of Maryland will perform Giselle at Maryland Hall October 22nd through October 24th. Per venue regulations, audience members will be required to wear a mask. In-person tickets are $28-$47, while virtual streaming tickets are $25. To purchase tickets or learn more about Giselle, visit balletmaryland.org.

Ballet Theatre of Maryland, founded in 1978, is designated as Maryland's premier professional ballet company and conservatory and has a long history performing at venues throughout the state. The company is comprised of 23 professional dancers, 15 apprentices, and 17 trainees. Professional faculty members of the Conservatory of Dance are current in their field, most with degrees or certifications in dance education. The conservatory offers a full curriculum of classes in ballet, jazz, modern, tap, partnering, and conditioning while providing students with professional performance opportunities. For more information about BTM, please visit www.balletmaryland.org or call (410) 224-5654.