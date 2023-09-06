Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Opens Season With THE FIREBIRD

Ballet Theatre of Maryland opens its 45th Anniversary Season with The Firebird at Maryland Hall for the Arts, October 13-15. The company’s new staging of this iconic ballet will honor the traditional production while bringing vivid new sets, costumes, and choreography to the stage. The program also features works by former Artistic Directors Edward Stewart and Dianna Cuatto.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “This is our first performance of The Firebird since 2012, and I am thrilled to share this new production with first-time audience members as well as those who already love the ballet. The score is so distinctive—at times ominous and at others hauntingly beautiful—that it perfectly sets the stage for the story that will unfold.”

The Firebird, known for its groundbreaking Stravinsky score, is a one-act ballet originally choreographed by Michael Fokine for the Ballets Russes. Taking inspiration from a Russian folktale, it follows a mythical firebird who helps Prince Ivan save a group of captured princesses from an evil sorcerer.

To celebrate the company’s Sapphire Anniversary, the program also includes Founding Artistic Director Edward Stewart’s Sapphire Romance and two of his pas de deux: Toujour Amour and Longings. Also honoring the company’s Artistic Director Emeritus, the evening will include Dianna Cuatto’s crowd-favorite Italian Symphonette. This ode to George Balanchine is set to the music of Mendelssohn.

Ballet Theatre of Maryland performs The Firebird October 13 at 7:30, October 14 at 7:00, and October 15 at 2:00. In-person tickets are on sale now at $55 for adults, $44 for seniors and military, and $33 for children. For virtual audiences, tickets are $33 per household. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit balletmaryland.org. BTM cautions that BalletMaryland.org and Eventbrite.com are the only official websites for purchasing tickets to The Firebird. Ballet Theatre of Maryland is not responsible for tickets purchased through unauthorized third parties.

Ballet Theatre of Maryland, founded in 1978, is designated as Maryland’s premier professional ballet company and conservatory. The company, comprised of 37 professional dancers and nine trainees, produces high-caliber ballet performances that engage the mind and spirit and express Maryland’s unique voice through movement. BTM seeks to make ballet accessible to all audiences while attaining ever-higher levels of artistic excellence. Professional faculty members of the Conservatory of Dance are current in their field, most with degrees or certifications in dance education. The conservatory offers a full curriculum of classes and provides students with professional performance opportunities. For more information about BTM, please visit Click Here or call (410) 224-5654.