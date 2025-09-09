BWW Q&A: Bill Leary on THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bowie Center for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Suicide—a simple word with a devastating impact. It’s a theme that has fueled countless dramatic works, but it’s a reality that the theater community knows all too well. Tragically, many beloved artists have faced mental health struggles, with some choosing to end their lives.

So when Community Crisis Services Inc. (CCSI) decided to organize a fundraiser to support suicide prevention, the choice of production may seem unexpected—Richard O'Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show. But as CEO Tim Jansen explains, the choice was both intentional and deeply meaningful.

Why hold a fundraiser now, especially when so many are struggling?

Tim Jansen: Many people don’t realize that the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has seen a budget cut of more than $2 million, and the dedicated LGBTQ+ “press 3” option was completely defunded. These cuts forced us to lay off over 40 hardworking team members. We had to act—and fast. This fundraiser is our attempt to recoup even a small portion of that lost funding.

Why a theatrical production, and not a traditional fundraiser?

I didn’t want to host another evening of long speeches and rubber-chicken dinners. We've all sat through too many of those. I wanted to create a space where people could celebrate, learn, and connect—where the seriousness of suicide prevention could be approached openly, not hidden in the shadows. Theater is powerful in that way.

But why The Rocky Horror Show specifically?

Rocky is a cultural phenomenon. Whether you’ve seen it or not, most people know about it. The characters are wildly diverse, unapologetically themselves, and living outside societal norms. That message—of embracing individuality and being seen—is core to what CCSI stands for. We’re here for everyone, not just those who fit into a specific mold.

With limited funding, why use resources for a show instead of programs?

Thanks to a generous donor and theater lover, the entire production has been underwritten. That means not a single programmatic dollar is being spent. It’s a zero-risk opportunity to raise awareness and funds without compromising our core services.

How do the themes of Rocky Horror relate to suicide prevention?

Each character in the show is an outsider in some way—longing for love, belonging, identity, or home. Frank builds the "perfect man" to find connection. Magenta and Riff Raff long to return home. Brad and Janet are on their own journey of self-discovery. These universal emotions—loneliness, confusion, hope, and longing—mirror what so many people experiencing suicidal thoughts go through.

How has the cast responded to the mission behind the show?

Many of our cast and crew have personal connections to this issue—whether as survivors of suicide loss, individuals who’ve struggled with suicidal ideation, or advocates for mental health. In fact, the CDC has identified performing artists as having one of the highest rates of suicidal thoughts and attempts across all professions. So for many of them, this isn’t just a performance—it’s personal.

You’ve mentioned diversity—how is that reflected in the cast and crew?

I’m incredibly proud of this team. We have cast and crew members who identify as cisgender, transgender, non-binary, gay, straight, and everything in between. But more than labels, what stands out is the acceptance and unity they share. They’re working together to create something powerful—a message of visibility, celebration, and hope.

Can people support the event if they can’t attend in person?

Absolutely. CCSI is a 501(c)(3) organization, so donations are tax deductible. You can donate online at www.ccsimd.org or text CCSI to 71760. If you'd like to purchase a ticket to donate to someone else, we have an option for that as well. Just visit the donation section on our site.

What else can attendees expect from the event?

This is more than just a musical—it’s a full community experience. We have an incredible preshow lineup featuring:

Congressman Glenn Ivey

Prince George’s County Council Member At-Large Jolene Ivey

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s Potomac Fever

Plus other amazing speakers, performers, and a premium silent auction featuring theater tickets, exclusive items, and even a cruise for two on Holland America.

? Tickets available here: Purchase Tickets on InstantSeats

Final thoughts?

This event is a celebration of life, identity, and support. Suicide prevention doesn’t have to be discussed in whispers. Let’s shout it from the stage, in fishnets and glitter if we have to—because every life is worth saving, and every voice deserves to be heard.

Need help? Call or text 988.

You are not alone.