BSF Announces 2020 Season

Hampden-based Baltimore Shakespeare Factory's 2020 season will feature classic comedy, epic tragedy, and a US premiere. Opening with a timeless exploration of nationalism (Henry V), the season ramps up with one of Shakespeare's final triumphs presented as the Bard himself would have heard it (King Lear in Original Pronunciation), followed by a summer of clever and complicated comedy (Much Ado About Nothing and All's Well That Ends Well), and closing with the first English-language play ever published by a woman (The Tragedy of Mariam by Elizabeth Cary).

The 2020 season marks several significant milestones for the company. Not only is it the first full season to be presented onstage at The Kestrel, BSF's newly renovated Elizabethan-style stage, King Lear further cements BSF's position as the world-leader in Original Shakespearean Pronunciation. All's Well That Ends Well will be staged off-site in an intimate, immersive chamber-style performance that allows audiences to get up close and personal with the action. Each season, the company spotlights a work by a playwright contemporary of William Shakespeare, and 2020's selection (the only surviving Jacobean play penned by a woman) is a deft and thoughtful exploration of women's place with a patriarchy.

"Our 2020 season pushes us further toward completion of the Shakespearean cannon, and features some deep and challenging pieces. We are always delighted to return to work on Original Pronunciation, which takes on greater resonance in a blue collar city like Baltimore. This accent reminds us that Shakespeare in his time was guttural, emotional, and far away from the high-brow versions we see so often today. It's like a bridge back in time," says Managing Director Ann Turiano. "Our new mission statement connects us firmly with the community we serve, and we look forward to bringing All's Well outside of our building for a unique audience experience."

Henry V

February 14-March 8

King Lear

Original Shakespearean Pronunciation

April 3-26

Much Ado About Nothing

June 5-28

All's Well That Ends Well*

Shakespeare Unvarnished

July 10-August 2

The Tragedy of Mariam by Elizabeth Cary

Shakespeare's Contemporaries

October 30-November 22





Performance details:

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 4:00pm

Preshow entertainment begins 30 minutes prior to curtain

Free pre-show lecture each show Saturday at 7pm

Tickets: $24, $19 for students/seniors/artists/educators/veterans, Children under 12 are always free. Opening night of each production is Pay-What-You-Will!

BSF Performs at:

The Kestrel at St. Mary's

3900 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, 21211

Season subscriptions on sale now: http://www.baltimoreshakespearefactory.org/season-passes





