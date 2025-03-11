BLOOD AT THE ROOT to be Presented at Fells Point Corner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fells Point Corner Theatre will present Blood at the Root, an urgent and thought-provoking drama by Dominique Morisseau, running from March 21 to April 13 with a special Pay What You Can Preview on March 20. Mari-Andrea Travis directs this production, inspired by true story of the case of the Jena Six.

Blood at the Root tells the story of a high school grappling with deep-seated racial tensions after a Black student sits under a tree unofficially reserved for white students. As the students navigate the fallout, they are forced to confront their own biases, beliefs, and the impact of their choices. Through dynamic storytelling and poetic language, Morisseau crafts a narrative that resonates as deeply today as ever, confronting racial injustice, identity, and the power of speaking out in the face of systemic oppression.

“We are honored to bring Blood at the Root to our stage,” says Kimberley Lynne, Artistic Director. “This play challenges us to examine the ways in which we participate in, benefit from, or fight against injustice. It is a call to awareness, empathy, and ultimately, action.”

This talented ensemble of local actors, Alexys Adams, Emma Dunbar, Haroun Iretemi, Fela Langston, Dakhari Lee, Owen Roughton, Gracie Sciannella, and Leah Young, combine powerful performances with an innovative staging that amplifies the emotional landscape of this story. The production is part of Fells Point Corner Theatre's ongoing commitment to amplifying diverse voices and fostering conversations about the critical issues that shape our communities.

Blood at the Root is directed by Mari-Andrea Travis and produced by Brad Norris with Darlay Altenord as the Stage Manager.

Lighting Design by Jaeden Arrington, Sound Design by Heiko, Costume Design by Tylar Hinton, with DEI Support by Kay-Megan Washington.

