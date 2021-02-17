Authentic Community Theatre Presents GODSPELL

Authentic Community Theatre Inc. of Hagerstown MD has announced its production of Godspell.

Authentic Community Theatre will be bringing the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), that took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."

The show will take place at ACT's new temporary home in Hagerstown at Suite 710.

The show boasts a bunch of new talent coming in the door to ACT as well as some familiar faces as we have been a custom to seeing. New faces includes Megan Kiley, who will serve double duty in the company as well as being a first time Choreographer for ACT, Riley Korrell, currently a touring cast member in STOMP's national tour, Sam DeJesus, making his debut at ACT playing Jesus, and Andrew Weyant, graduate from a local arts school. Familiar faces include Soto as John the Baptist/Judas, Rainelle Jochum, Dalton Korrell, Chad-Michael Gilbert, Ben Smith, and Beth Malone. "The cast is strong. This isn't as easy of a show as people think," Soto said. "The music is extremely difficult and complex. The show is such an emotional roller coaster. No matter your religion the show is full over fun and life lessons".

The crew is full of new faces. Soto is at the helm again, as normal, but he brings a fresh new crew with him. Stephen Pompa, who music directed "RENT" for ACT in 2019 is back to tackle another difficult score. Timothy Vinson makes his debut as a director for ACT. As mentioned earlier, Megan Kiley is making her debut as a choreographer for ACT. Krissi Bainbridge, a regular performer at ACT, has taken the place of the "do it all" Tiffany Vinson as the stage manager.

Tickets are on sale now and very limited. Seating is restricted to 75 people and there are only two shows as of now.

Tickets are on sale now at http://our.show/godspell. Tickets are $20 if purchased ahead of time and $25 at the door. Show times are Match 19 and 20 at 7:30p.

For more information on Authentic Community Theatre go to www.actforall.org