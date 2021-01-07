Adventure's MIXING IT UP Welcomes Netflix Mr. Sunshine Star David Lee McInnis

Adventure Theatre MTC continues its Sunday digital presentation "Mixing It Up with Erin Quill" bringing new light to biracial and multi-racial stories. This week, Erin will interview fellow multi-racial actor David Lee McInnis, star of the Netflix series Mr. Sunshine. Adventure's Mixing It Up premieres Sunday, January 10, at 3:30PM ET free on Facebook-live.

David Lee McInnis is a Korean American actor, producer, director, and writer. He is the child of an American father of German and Irish descent and Korean mother. He grew up in Wisconsin and has been working in Korea since 2007. His credits include local theatre in Los Angeles, numerous Korean titles, and spots on the Hawaii Five-0 reboot, among others. His debut as an actor came in the 1999 American indie crime thriller The Cut Runs Deep.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong hopes that these segments will be an inspiration to the next generation of artists of both silver screen and stage.

Says Kong, "Digital is making the world so much smaller, bringing art from around the world and from historically separate channels together for everyone. Welcoming a fellow Korean American who's bridging these worlds to Mixing It Up is both a personal delight and a compelling look at how multiracial artists are speaking to our world in rapidly changing times."

Mixing It Up with Erin Quill will premiere free on Facebook Live on January 10, 2021, at 3:30PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.