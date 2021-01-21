Adventure Theatre Presents Justine Icy Moral, Sarah Anne Sillers & More

This Sunday, January 24, Adventure Theatre celebrates the new year with a digital production featuring a selection of songs from some of its favorite performers: Justine Icy Moral, Sarah Anne Sillers, Bekah Zornsa, DaVon Moody, and Karen Vincent. To tune in, visit Adventure's Facebook page on Sunday at 2PM ET.

This special episode hopes to uplift children and families in every community and offer lighthearted joy in uncertain times with talent of local artists.

Executive Team Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are thrilled to welcome home these Adventure Theatre veterans. Says Kong, "We always love to bring back artists who have graced our stage in the past. All of our actors and artists are near and dear to us and we can't wait to see what they bring to this week's event." These performances will also preview these artists' appearances at Adventure's Stream-A-Thon: Bring Home the Adventure, February 28 - March 1.

"Adventure Takes a Moment to Sing" premieres free on Facebook on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.