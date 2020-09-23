Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ATMTC Launches A World Of Digital Fairytale Field Trips

ATMTC commissioned these diverse writers to partner in teams to write short digital presentations based on fairy tales from around the world.

Sep. 23, 2020  

Adventure Theatre MTC brings diverse stories to the 2020-2021 Digital Season with Fairy Tale Field Trips. ATMTC commissioned these diverse writers to partner in teams to write short digital presentations based on fairy tales from around the world. These digital presentations will provide opportunities to challenge students' preconceived notions of traditional fairy tales or folktales and how these different versions can offer different insights of these universal stories.

List Of Playwrights Includes:

  • May Treuhaft Ali
  • Keshe Arrington
  • Christen Cromwell
  • Michelle Lynch
  • Elena Valesco
  • Lyra Yang

Executive Director Leon Seemann, Education Director Margo Brenner Collins, and Artistic Director Chil Kong are excited about this new challenge that presenting digitally has created and the opportunities therein to unite cultures under universal story archetypes.

Says Artistic Director, Chil Kong, of the Fairy Tale Field Trips, "These digital presentations go to the heart of storytelling, what unites us and what divides us. We look forward to seeing what these amazing writing partners create in support of each other. The end result will be six fantastic digital presentations."

To learn more or to book a digital field trip, call 301-634-2270 or e-mail boxoffice@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.


