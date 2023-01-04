12 ANGRY JURORS to be Presented at The Carroll Arts Center This Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jan. 04, 2023  

The Carroll County Arts Council will present a bold new stage production of "12 Angry Jurors" at the Carroll Arts Center on Saturday, January 28 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, January 29 at 2pm. Based on the Emmy award-winning television movie by Reginald Rose, this powerful play finds twelve individuals battling between sympathy and empathy when a potential death penalty verdict brings into question our protected right to doubt.

Following the closing arguments of a murder trial, the 12 members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict putting the life of the accused, an inner-city teen, at stake. As they try to reach a unanimous decision while sequestered in a room, one juror casts considerable doubt on elements of the case. Personal issues soon rise to the surface, and conflict threatens to derail the delicate process that will decide one boy's fate. Featuring a case of 13 local actors, this courtroom drama is a fast-paced reimagining of the American classic, dedicated to stories of diversity and inclusion over the past 70 years.

Each matinee performance will be followed by a post-show discussion to provide audience members with an exclusive opportunity to engage deeper with the material. Through a selection of curated questions, patrons will enjoy analysis, facts, and anecdotes from the production team and local experts. There is no additional reservation required for these discussions. After the matinee on Saturday, January 28, the discussion panelists include Clyde Johnson (Executive Director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion of Carroll Community College), Gary Honeman (Chair of Carroll Citizens for Racial Equity), Marty Kuchma (Pastor St Paul's United Church of Christ), Erin Snell (Carroll County PFLAG), and Virginia Harrison (Carroll County Human Relations Commission). Then, after the matinee on Sunday, January 29, there will be a discussion with Carroll County Circuit Court's Associate Judge, The Honorable Maria L. Oesterreicher.

Individuals that have volunteered for a nonprofit organization in the past year are eligible for free tickets. Every year, the Arts Council chooses one event in their season to honor those who spend their time serving the community with free admission.

How to Purchase Tickets

Produced by special arrangement with THE Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for ages 25 & Under and ages 60 & Up. CCAC Members get an additional 10% off. Free tickets for nonprofit volunteers can only be reserved in person or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272. Regular tickets can be purchased online at CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org or by calling the box office. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 West Main Street in Downtown Westminster.




