Review: FRANK WILDHORNS WONDERLAND at Landestheater Linz

HitSquad Records released Frank Wildhorn's Wonderland, loosely based on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass, which had its German-speaking Premiere in September 2024 at the Landestheater Linz.

Europe is a prolific place for Wildhorn shows, so it's no surprise that WONDERLAND also found its audience. While Alice had already taken her final bow and said goodbye to Linz, the cast recording found its way into the stores. The CD features 22 Songs from the show, recorded live at the Landestheater Linz on September 8, 2024. This show is truly and utterly Wildhorn. Like WONDERLAND itself, a kaleidoscope variety of genres and styles, a little bit of everything. There are huge, schmaltzy Ballads (Wildhorns' strongest suit) like ICH KANN WIEDER SEHEN (Alexandra-Yoana Alexandrova and Rosa Gruber), as well as Santana-like rhythms (performed by the terrific Lukas Sandmann as El Gato aka The Chessire Cat). Frank Wildhorn's compositions are truly a Wonderland, imaginative, colourful, and sort of surprising.

© Herwig Prammer

Lukas Sandmann as El Gato and Valerie Luksch as Alice

Better Late Than Never!

The Cast Recording is a fine addition to everyone's collection for various reasons. It's Wildhorn, entertaining and enchanting. You can also enjoy Linz's outstanding musical ensemble, including the amazing Daniela Dett (Queen of Hearts), who is leaving the ensemble this summer after numerous unforgettable shows over the years.

WONDERLAND tries to teach us never to lose our inner child. May Frank Wildhorn never lose his talent for writing catchy tunes because we are curious about what he has in store. In the meantime, sit back and enjoy your journey to WONDERLAND.

For further information, visit www.hitsquadrecords.com

