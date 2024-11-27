Review: BOOK PRESENTATION CASPAR RICHTERS MEMOIRS at DAS VINDOBONA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Caspar Richter, the long-time musical director of the most valuable musical orchestra in Europe, the VBW Orchestra, who left us in February 2023, was working on his memoirs with author Christine Piswanger-Richter, to release the final work on September 16, his 80th birthday. It would have been a pleasure, but Richter left our theatrical world and passed away in February 2023.

Christine Piswanger-Richter finished the final pieces with anecdotes from the conductor's companions to present Caspar Richters memoirs, a hommage to an unforgettable character in Musical theatre history.

We met former colleagues like Walter Lochmann or Horst Hausleitner, who shared memories and, of course, some music. Also part of the presentation was Lisa Antoni, who has worked with Caspar Richter several times, singing a new song by the aspiring composer(and friend of mine, who brought my attention to the presentation) Leo Floyd, together with lyricist Sebastian Dietl, called Tumbling, which was written for Richter. Still, sadly, he never got the chance to hear it.

Author Christine Piswanger-Richter, together with Sándor Rácz and Lisa Antoni



Richter had worked with several Musical stars, even before they stepped out into the light, as well as some of the greatest composers in Musical theatre, like Andrew Lloyd Webber, Alain Boublil, and, of course, Sylvester Levay.

Claudia Kefer-Gindlhumer, Rudolf Gindlhumer, Karin Schynol-Korbay, and Karl Eichinger also joined the intimate presentation to honor our beloved conductor and friend to many of us, in such a humbling and touching manner he might have enjoyed. After attending the presentation, I can't wait to explore the stories in the book; Caspar Richter was a versatile conductor and a charming interlocutor.

