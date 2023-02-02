Obituary: Caspar Richter Has Passed Away

CASPAR RICHTER

©Wolfgang Springer

The German Musical Community is grieving the loss of one of the VBW's founding fathers, Caspar Richter, who passed away last night. Richter has been involved in productions like A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, The Phantom Of The Opera, Freudiana, Elisabeth, Mozart, Jekyll, and Hyde, Chicago, Rebecca, and Mel Brooks, The Producers, to name a few. Our Musical World wouldn't have been the same without his second-to-none passion.

Whenever we bumped into each other, we shop-talked, agreed, and sometimes disagreed about what we experienced on and off stage. We recently discussed what he had in mind for the concert series in Italy and the best place for dinner. "You have to come to Italy for the concert and a good glass of wine," he told me a couple of weeks ago.

Caspar Richter has been one of a kind. He brought us exceptional Musical Moments and fond memories to hold near and dear.

Sincere Condolescens to those left behind.

Dear Caspar, thank you for making the people sing so beautifully. You, sadly, will be missed. Rest In Peace.