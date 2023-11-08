Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards

ROCK ME AMADEUS - THE FALCO MUSICAL is Now Playing in Vienna

Performances continue into June 2024.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

ROCK ME AMADEUS - THE FALCO MUSICAL is Now Playing in Vienna

He was a superstar - he was popular. The latest VBW in-house production tells the exciting and moving story of the young Viennese musician Hans Hölzel and his rise to world stardom in a spectacular and at the same time touching new musical created especially for Vienna by top international creatives. With over 60 million records sold, numerous number 1 hits and songs in hit parades in 27 countries, Falco is still one of the most successful pop stars in Europe.

ROCK ME AMADEUS - THE FALCO MUSICAL is a homage to the exceptional Austrian artist and pays tribute to Falco as an artist and person. It was developed in cooperation with the Falco Private Foundation and Falco's long-time companions. His career started in the underground clubs of Vienna in the 80s. The self-created artificial figure "Falco", his unforgettable songs as well as his eccentric and charismatic appearance made him world-famous in a very short time. In addition to Falco's greatest hits, the audience can expect an exciting journey through emotions, successes, escapades and the ever-recurring conflict of "Falco", which promises deep insights into his innermost being.






