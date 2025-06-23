Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jason Mraz comes to Wiener Stadthalle in September. The performance is set for Thursday, 18 September.

Jason Mraz is a two-time GRAMMY Award winning singer/songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree, most famously known by his hits, “I’m Yours” and “I Won’t Give Up.” His nonprofit, the Jason Mraz Foundation, supports programs focused on inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality. In 2023, Mraz released his eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride (featuring the single “I Feel Like Dancing”) and placed second on Season 32 of “Dancing With The Stars,” which aired live on ABC and remains streaming on Disney+. Mraz previously performed the role of Dr. Pomatter in the hit Broadway musical Waitress.

Throughout Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, Mraz’s latest release, there are hints of his formative releases, including his 2002 debut Waiting For My Rocket to Come and 2005’s Mr. A-Z, but it ultimately finds a kinship with 2008’s We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. The newer songs, which are unabashedly pop, saw Mraz reuniting with numerous collaborators, including L.A. band Raining Jane and producer Martin Terefe, who helmed the 2008 breakout album. The songs grapple with the emotions and experiences that come with being in your mid-life, a time that is often ignored by pop songwriters. Its optimistic, inspiring sensibility reflects the musician’s overall approach.

