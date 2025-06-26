Interview: Moritz Mausser of ROCK ME AMADEUS at Ronacher

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Moritz Mausser, Vienna's latest Newcomer, is starring as Hans Hölz, aka FALCO, in the latest VBW in-house production- ROCK ME AMADEUS-THE FALCO MUSICAL. While the show ends after two successful and mostly sold-out seasons, it's time to sit down and chat with the show's Leading Man.

BWW: While your show, ROCK ME AMADEUS, is coming to an end, let's talk a bit about your professional debut as Rudolph in ELISABETH IN CONCERT in front of a massive crowd in the beautiful Schönbrunn Palace. Do you still remember when you received the call to perform at the Concert?

Moritz Mausser: Yeah, sure, I still remember when I got the call for Rudolf in Elisabeth. I was really happy about it because I had always liked the role. I knew it very well from watching the show live, online, and on DVD. By the time I got the call for Elisabeth, I already knew I was going to be in Rock Me Amadeus, and I was really excited for that to be my first professional production. It felt like a great first step before taking on the big role.

BWW: While Rudolph is a supporting character in ELISABETH, your next role is "the" leading man, literally on stage most of the time, singing hit after hit, which is quite a challenge, even for experienced actors; how did you manage to prepare yourself for this character, which is, by all means, on of Austria's most famous Pop Stars of all times.

MM: It was a lot of pressure. I knew that Falco is, by all means, one of the most famous artists in Austria. It was especially stressful that the show was going to be in Vienna. So, I was starting my career in a very demanding role in the city where everyone is a critic, especially when it comes to Falco and how he's supposed to be portrayed. I tried to absorb and learn as much as I could about the artist, but also about the person offstage. I started talking to many of his companions and tried to uncover stories the public doesn't know. That way, I could maybe find the essence I needed to create this role — not as an imitation, but as an interpretation of both his private persona and the stage persona called Falco. I wanted to discover something people might not have known about him, even if it was just in small gestures or acting choices that may not seem entirely in character, but still feel Falco-esque.

BWW: Watching you doing the show is pure joy, even after mainly two seasons. You bring so much gratitude to the character and are not just trying to be an impersonator. What helped you find your FALCO voice and style, and, furthermore, to deliver it every night?

MM: I always love doing things with my voice that surprise people, finding different colors in my vocal tone that suit a specific role. That's kind of my philosophy when it comes to acting and singing. You shouldn't sound the same in every role; the sound should always vary. And of course, Falco is very eccentric — he has a very unique voice and a distinctive way of singing, which I tried to discover in myself in a way that feels natural. It actually didn't take me that long to get a feel for it. But the deeper process of exploring the persona and finding subtle nuances is what keeps it from becoming boring. I knew it was going to be a very demanding role, so I tried to find a healthy starting point. I wanted it to sound more exhausting than it actually was, because I wanted to give it that raw rock feeling — like someone really giving it their all — without actually damaging oneself. And I'm happy about the way it all developed!

BWW: It's time to say goodbye to your first long-run production and embark on new adventures. You have performed numerous concerts and gigs; what can we expect from you in the future?

MM: I think there will be a lot of different things coming up in my future. I don't want to stay only in musicals — I really want to branch out into every area of art that feels right in the moment. That means I want to sing my own music, maybe act more, or work in front of the camera. Musicals will always be my home, but there's a lot coming up — especially my first solo concert in July, which is really exciting because this is the first show I can really decide what i want it to be. Beyond that, I'll be starring as the antagonist Friedrich The Great in Maria Theresia in the Ronacher, starting in August. That's when rehearsals begin, so July will be my month off.

BWW: With the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, a show on almost every Musical actor's bucket list, what's on your list? Which show and/or character do you want to play someday in your career?

MM: There are many roles I'd love to play in the future, but I'm a bit superstitious about talking too much about them. So I'll keep it short and just say that Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a role I really hope to take on someday. And of course, Jean Valjean — I think that one is on most people's bucket list. But whatever will be, will be. I can't say for sure what the future will bring.

BWW: Back to your current routine, when you are not performing, what are you doing to recharge your batteries?

MM: In the first year, I really tried to do as little as possible, but I ended up getting kind of bored in my private life. I was really hypochondriac about my voice and shut myself away, thinking the role demanded that level of sacrifice. But then I realized I could actually handle much more than I originally thought. Now, I have a pretty normal private life with my family and friends, and I'm not afraid to go out after a show and have fun. It turns out my body — and especially my voice — can handle it just fine (If you don't push it too far). Mentally, I'm also in a much better place than I was at the beginning of the production.

BWW: Broadway is well-known as the Musical Olymp, so many actors desperately want to be on Broadway. It's the same with Vienna, with Productions like the one you are staring at; Vienna is well-known for first-class Musical productions. You have chosen the best of cities to kick off your career. Thank you for your time. All the best for the future; we are looking forward to what's next on your list.

MM: Thank you very much!

Follow Moritz on instagram

For further information about the upcoming Maria Theresia Das Musical, visit www.musicalvienna.at

Fotocredit: ©VBW_Deen van Meer

