Holiday on Ice Brings HORIZONS to Wiener Stadthalle

HORIZONS - the spectacular new show from HOLIDAY ON ICE is coming to Wiener Stadthalle. HORIZONS brings the diversity and fascination of the big city to the ice in a spectacular way. The first-class ensemble, consisting of 40 of the world's best figure skaters, takes the audience on a very special journey through the various facets of urban life.



HORIZONS is a spectacular 360° live experience and brings the spirit of the city to life on ice! With impressive choreography, rousing music and magnificent costumes, accompanied by state-of-the-art lighting and video technology, HORIZONS appeals to all the senses and brings the urban lifestyle to life. Everyone finds their place in this vibrant metropolis, making HORIZONS an unforgettable community experience that inspires people of all generations!



HORIZONS combines masterful figure skating, breathtaking acrobatics and innovative technology to create a spectacular show. Under the creative direction of figure skating legend Robin Cousins as Creative Director and star choreographer Mark Naylor, this production is an unrivalled experience. The dynamic and changeable stage design constantly reveals new, fascinating scenery and invites you to immerse yourself in the various dimensions of the city. From lively street scenes to glittering skyscrapers - impressive course interludes and the interaction of the skaters with the backdrop create a breathtaking overall experience that will be remembered for a long time.

Comments