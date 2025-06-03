The Rose Comes to Wiener Stadthalle

c this month. The performance is set for 11 June 2025.

The Rose (더로즈) is a Korean alt-pop indie band made up of four talented members: vocalist and guitarist Woosung, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Dojoon, bassist Jaehyeong, and drummer Hajoon.



Their upcoming album, WRLD, promises to blend familiar early sounds with fresh sonic landscapes and genres. Fans can look forward to country-inspired melodies and themes of reflection and coming of age.



Known for their electrifying performances, The Rose has rapidly become one of Korea's most sought-after groups, consistently delivering critically acclaimed albums that resonate with fans worldwide. In 2019, three of the band members temporarily went on hiatus to fulfill their mandatory military service obligations. During this period, Woosung pursued a successful solo career, releasing captivating albums and undertaking sold-out world tours.



To the delight of fans, The Rose reunited during one of Woosung's performances in South Korea in 2022. This reunion paved the way for their first full-length album, HEAL, which was inspired by the transformative power of music and the personal stories shared by both their fans and the band. HEAL reached #4 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart, and their accompanying HEAL Together World Tour attracted an impressive audience of over 90,000 attendees. This success led to a series of high-profile festival appearances, including a headlining spot on the Bacardi Stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago in 2023 and an explosive performance at Coachella in 2024.



Following this success, their second full-length album, DUAL, debuted on the Billboard 200 chart, marking a significant milestone in their growth. Building on the emotional honesty and vulnerability showcased in HEAL, DUAL explores the profound concept of 'balance.' The Rose masterfully weaves together light and dark elements, capturing the dualistic essence that defines their music.



Driven by an unwavering dedication to their fans and the unbreakable bond of their friendship, The Rose continues to push artistic boundaries, captivating audiences worldwide with their soul-stirring music and unforgettable performances.