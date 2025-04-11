Cassandra Trenary Will Depart American Ballet Theatre To Join Vienna State Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Ballet Theatre announced that Principal Dancer Cassandra Trenary will depart the Company at the conclusion of the 2025 Metropolitan Opera House season to join the Vienna State Opera Ballet as a principal dancer under the artistic leadership of Alessandra Ferri.

Trenary, whose ABT career has been defined by breathtaking artistry, emotional range, and technical brilliance, has been with the Company for 15 years. She joined as an apprentice in 2011 and rose through the ranks to become a Principal Dancer, captivating audiences with her unforgettable interpretations in both classical and contemporary works. Signature roles include the title role in Giselle, Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, Clara, the Princess in Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker, and Princess Aurora in Ratmansky's The Sleeping Beauty.

Beyond the classical canon, Trenary has earned critical acclaim for her powerful performances in contemporary ballets. She brought emotional complexity and depth to the role of Sally in Wayne McGregor's Woolf Works, inspired by the writings of Virginia Woolf. As Raskolnikov in Helen Pickett's Crime and Punishment, she showcased her dramatic range and precision, while in Christopher Wheeldon's Like Water for Chocolate, her performance in the leading role of Tita was celebrated for its storytelling and emotional resonance.

Trenary's upcoming ABT Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House, June 10 - July 19, will include her debut in Woolf Works in the lead role originally created by Alessandra Ferri—a poignant moment that underscores her lasting connection to ABT's artistic legacy even as she transitions to Vienna.

“Cassandra has been a luminous presence on our stage, and we will miss her artistry, generosity, and unwavering commitment to the art form,” said Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director of American Ballet Theatre. “Her performances have left an indelible mark on our repertoire, and we wish her great success as she embarks on this exciting new chapter in Vienna.”

Reflecting on her departure, Trenary shared: “American Ballet Theatre is my family and has been my home since my very first Summer Intensive—through the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, and on to rising through the ranks of the Company. I am immensely grateful for the dreams realized, the artistic development, and the strong foundation ABT has given me. I will carry it all forward as I step into this next journey, and I'm excited to embrace new growth and challenges. I will cherish every moment I've had with ABT.”

Cassandra Trenary's final performance with American Ballet Theatre will be on July 5 in Christopher Wheeldon's The Winter's Tale.

