BWW Review: CATS Returns To Ronacher

Expect the unexpected. CATS is back in full swing. After a far too long break due to the COVID 19 pandemic situation, Christian Struppeck is happy to reopen the theatre for its audience. CATS, a record-breaking show in a record-breaking run in Vienna. After all these months without a live performance, without a show, there are no words for this indescribable feeling when you are allowed back in the auditorium. Alexander Aulers's (Munkustrap) first lines of the show filled the room (where it happened) with what we all have missed, theatre magic. Christian Struppeck mentioned in his Pre-show Welcome back speech, that we all streamed concerts, watched shows online but now it's time to get back to what the theatre is all about a live performance.

Alexander Auler (Munkustrap) and the CATS Ensemble ©Deen Van Meer

CATS always was, always is, and always will be a Phenomenon, a milestone in musical history. You might have seen the show before but you have never seen it like this. The VBW's huge orchestra, the handpicked cast, a mix of familiar faces, and aspiring talents. Andrew Lloyd Webbers CATS in Vienna is energetic and magical like it was on Opening night.

Stephen Martin Allan ( Mr. Mistofelees) ©Deen Van Meer

CATS is open until June 27th and will be back after the summer break in September for a third record-breaking season at the Ronacher junkyard.

It's good to be back.