BWW Previews: MUSICALSTARS AT THE QUARRY at Quarry St. Margarethen

The Virus we all have been talking about for quite some time is still with us but nevertheless, our country and everything we missed so dear is coming back. Enough with all those cancellations and postponed opening dates, we are more than ready ( and mostly vaccinated) to get entertained. In December 2020 we talked about a One Night Only star-studded concert at the St. Margarethen Quarry. A firework of the greatest Musical songs of our time, performed by some of the finest voices of musical theatre, dressed in designer robes ( NIKO NIKO) in breathtaking scenery like the St. Maragrethen Quarry, it is no surprise the show sold out in a few.

Due to the huge demand, the producers decided to release an additional date. For two nights the Quarry will be home for a spectacular show. Ana Milva Gomes, Maya Hakvoort, Marjan Shaki, Missy May, Tertia Botha, Mark Seibert, Lukas Perman, Yngve-Gasoy Romdal, and Jan Ammann will be joined by Roberta Valentini.

For further information visit www.musicalstars.at and facebook