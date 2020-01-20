BWW Previews: MUSICAL-COCKTAILS THERE'S A LIGHT CHARITY GALA at Augustinian Church Vienna

MUSICAL-COCKTAIL, Austria's very own Musical Magazine together with the Vienna Coffee Roastery are presenting an All-Star Charity Gala-Concert for the benefit of the organ restoration on the 8th of May at the historic Augustinian Church in the heart of Vienna.

The likes of Christof Apfelbeck, Martin Berger, Reinwald Kranner together with his daughter Stella Kranner, Marika Lichter, Felix Martin, Patricia Nessy, Susan Rigvava-Dumas, Renè Rumpold (Artistic Director), Johannes Terne (Narrator), Matthias Trattner, Julia Tronina and Anja Wendzel, under the patronage of Pia Douwes are going to prepare a musical kaleidoscope.

Tickets are already on sale for this get together of some of the biggest names in the German-speaking Musical area.

For tickets visit www.oeticket.com

©Rolf Bock





Related Articles Shows View More Austria Stories