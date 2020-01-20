BWW Previews: MUSICAL-COCKTAILS THERE'S A LIGHT CHARITY GALA at Augustinian Church Vienna

MUSICAL-COCKTAIL, Austria's very own Musical Magazine together with the Vienna Coffee Roastery are presenting an All-Star Charity Gala-Concert for the benefit of the organ restoration on the 8th of May at the historic Augustinian Church in the heart of Vienna. ©Rolf Bock

The likes of Christof Apfelbeck, Martin Berger, Reinwald Kranner together with his daughter Stella Kranner, Marika Lichter, Felix Martin, Patricia Nessy, Susan Rigvava-Dumas, Renè Rumpold (Artistic Director), Johannes Terne (Narrator), Matthias Trattner, Julia Tronina and Anja Wendzel, under the patronage of Pia Douwes are going to prepare a musical kaleidoscope.

Tickets are already on sale for this get together of some of the biggest names in the German-speaking Musical area.

For tickets visit www.oeticket.com

©Rolf Bock




