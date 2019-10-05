BWW Feature: ELISABETH IN CONCERT THE RECORDING at Schönbrunn Palace

HitSquad released the Live Recording from the Musical Mega Event of this year's summer, ELISABETH in CONCERT. An All-Star Cast lead by Pia Douwes, together with the amazing Orchestra of the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien, created a special night for an audience of 22000 people at the two night only event.

You can relive it now at home, with this double-disc recording.

ELISABETH is the story of the dramatic life of Austrias Empress written by Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay. It opened back in 1992 and is now the most successful German-speaking Musical ever written. The Concert will be back at the historical Schönbrunn Palace 2020 for 3 nights. Tickets are already on sale (click here)

ELISABETH in CONCERT is available at the VBW Souvenir Shop and on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and others.





Related Articles Shows View More Austria Stories