West End Revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Sets 2026 Australia Tour

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following sold-out seasons in London and across the UK, the critically acclaimed Fiddler on the Roof is set to tour Australia in 2026, with its inaugural premiere season at Theatre Royal Sydney from July 2026, before touring nationally to Brisbane's Glasshouse Theatre, and stopping in Melbourne and Perth. Tickets and a waitlist are now available here.

Direct from a sold-out season at London’s famous Barbican Theatre, where it became the best-selling musical of all time, the revival received critical acclaim and 3 Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival. Considered one of the greatest musicals of all time, the score features favorite numbers like ‘If I Were A Rich Man’, ‘Tradition’, ‘Matchmaker’, and ‘Sunrise, Sunset’.

It’s 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka, where Tevye, a milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

This acclaimed production has been brought to life by award-winning Director Jordan Fein, who was praised for his contemporary interpretation and inventive staging of the classic musical. After a sold-out run at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in 2024, the production transferred to the Barbican Theatre for a strictly limited season, where it broke box office records. The production then toured extensively across the UK and Ireland, breaking further box office records and playing to full houses nationwide.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner