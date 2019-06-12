We Three Presents Premiere Season At Gasworks Arts Park

Two wise men and one drunken wretch, travel across the sand to Bethlehem in search of the King of Men. One wise man, one drunken wretch, and one senile grandfather travel across the sand to Bethlehem in search of the King of Men.

One senile grandfather, one drunken wretch, and one pregnant woman walk into a bar...of sand, as they travel across the desert to Bethlehem in search of the King of Men. The desert has no fairy lights. The desert has no pork. The desert has no presents.

This is the worst holiday ever.

Exploring issues of love, waste and who has the right to tell stories, We Three is a contemplative, humorous look at one of our oldest tales; a fantasy Take That pulses with the question of what this glitzed out time of year could possibly still mean?

In a time when appropriation and religious freedom is under closer scrutiny, this play seeks to interrogate the Australian lived-experience of a commercialised, Westernised text.

Starring: Andrea Mendez, Mohan Lakshmipathy, Paul Wentford, Berk Ozturk. Dramatic Pause is a multi-award winning theatre company. We Three opens on 25th July and runs until 1st August. Bookings recommended.

Show details: We Three presented by Gasworks Arts Park and Dramatic Pause Theatre. Cost: $25-$40. Venue: Studio Theatre, Gasworks Arts Park, 21 Graham St, Albert Park. Tickets: http://www.gasworks.org.au/event/the-nativity-play-we-three/





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You