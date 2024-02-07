Video: MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia Takes Final Bows

The Australian production of Moulin Rouge! the Musical officially played its final performance on 4 February 2024. The show shared video of the final curtain call, including speeches from some members of the cast and creative team.

About Moulin Rouge!

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular.. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!

Winner of 10 Tony Awards, Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza featuring over 70 songs including everyone’s favourite, “Lady Marmalade,” there are also thrilling new additions such as “Chandelier,” “Single Ladies,” and “Firework.”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love.



