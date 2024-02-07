Video: MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia Takes Final Bows

The Australian production of Moulin Rouge! the Musical played its final performance on 4 February 2024.

The Australian production of Moulin Rouge! the Musical officially played its final performance on 4 February 2024. The show shared video of the final curtain call, including speeches from some members of the cast and creative team.

Check out the video below!

About Moulin Rouge!

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular.. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!

Winner of 10 Tony Awards, Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza featuring over 70 songs including everyone’s favourite, “Lady Marmalade,” there are also thrilling new additions such as “Chandelier,” “Single Ladies,” and “Firework.”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love.






Previews Begin This Week For Melbourne Theatre Companys MEET ME AT DAWN Photo
Previews Begin This Week For Melbourne Theatre Company's MEET ME AT DAWN

Melbourne Theatre Company's Meet Me at Dawn begins previews at Arts Centre Melbourne's Fairfax Studio on Saturday 10 February. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE Will Embark on Australian Tour Next Month Photo
BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE Will Embark on Australian Tour Next Month

After critically acclaimed international performances and an award-winning Australian premiere at Adelaide Fringe in 2023, Black Is The Color Of My Voice will tour Australia this March. Find out which cities you can catch the show in here!

Video: MOULIN ROUGE!s Patrice Tipoki Performs Firework at the Australian Open Mens Final Photo
Video: MOULIN ROUGE!'s Patrice Tipoki Performs 'Firework' at the Australian Open Men's Final

Patrice Tipoki, who played Satine in the Australian production of Moulin Rouge! the Musical, recently took the stage to perform 'Firework' before the Australian Open 2024 Men's Final at Rod Laver Arena. Check out the video here!

Trevor Noah Will Embark on 2024 Australian Tour Photo
Trevor Noah Will Embark on 2024 Australian Tour

Don't miss Trevor Noah on his Australian Tour 2024. Get all the details and dates for this highly anticipated comedy show.

