VIDEO: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Encourages Victorians to Get Vaccinated in New Ad Campaign

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is encouraging Victorian residents to get vaccinated in a new video ad campaign.

The video, seen below, is titled "Performance of a Lifetime" and explains how the vaccine process works. It also encourages Victorians to speak to their GPs.

Performance of a Lifetime is a collaborative project developed by the MSO, with performing arts and entertainment organisations from across Victoria. They have come together to encourage the general public to give the pandemic its final curtain call and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We've trained for a lifetime to perform for audiences," reads a statement from the company. "Now we call on our community and the Victorian public to give us the performance of their lifetime; to keep our community safe, and to keep our loved arts and entertainment industry alive."

