UK Group Five to Reunite for Australia and New Zealand Tour

After 25 years apart, the multi-platinum UK group Five- comprised of Sean, Ritchie, Scott, Abz and J - is reuniting with all five original members for a massive world tour which will bring them to Australia and New Zealand in May 2026 off the back of a huge 25-date UK arena tour.

Keep On Movin’ 2026 will kick off in Perth before heading to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Auckland. A Telstra Plus member pre-sale runs from 9am (local time) Tuesday 26th August to 9am Thursday 28th August here. General public tickets go on sale at 11am (Local time) on Friday 29th August here.

The group will perform some of their biggest hits – from “If Ya Gettin’ Down”, “Everybody Get Up” and international smash “When The Lights Go Out”, which all hit the Top 5 on the ARIA chart, to UK No.1s “Keep On Movin’”, “We Will Rock You”, “Let’s Dance”, and much more.

Formed in 1997, Five went on to sell more than 20 million records worldwide, with almost 1 million in Australia alone. Multiple albums and singles reached multi-platinum and gold status in Australia with five singles reaching the top 5 and three top 10 on the ARIA chart. Charting in over 20 countries, Five are the only UK act to hit the Top 10 with all of their 11 singles, including three UK No.1’s.

Their first album, the UK double-platinum and AU triple-platinum Five, debuted at #1 on the UK Charts and reached # 8 ARIA in 1998, with follow-up Invincible also certified UK double-platinum and AU triple-platinum in 1999. Five embarked on a successful world tour, performing concerts in the UK, US, Europe, South America, Australia and Asia. 2025’s ‘KEEP ON MOVIN’’ Tour will be the first time all five band members will share the stage together again in 25 years, and comes 25 years after Five won their first BRIT Award for ‘Best British Pop Act’ in 2000.

Tour Dates

Perth – HPC Stadium – Wednesday May 13

Sydney – ICC Theatre – Saturday May 16

Brisbane – Entertainment Centre – Wednesday May 20

Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena – Saturday May 23

Auckland – The Trusts Arena – Monday May 25