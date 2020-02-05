Two Little D*heads New Show KAPOW! Comes to MICF

Clown, sketch, cabaret, improv, very silly magic and decidedly stupid dance routines - Sharnema Nougar and David Tieck are the inseparable, pyjama-wearing Two Little Dickheads. KAPOW! is what happens when a cabaret clown and an improv master (with a shared passion for cats) spend waaaaaaay too much time together. Honed, sharpened, and rolled in glitter at last year's Edinburgh Fringe this is the second MICF outing for Melbourne's most-loved comedy-couple.

Show: Two Little Dickheads: KAPOW!

Venue: BOB, 240 Lt Collins St, Melbourne

Dates: March 25 - April 19 (no Mondays)

Time: Tues-Sat 9:45pm; Sun 8:45pm

Tickets: $18-25

Bookings: www.comedyfestival.com.au

Sharnema is a Prague Fringe Award Winner and a devoted clown from before it was cool - spawned from the loins of Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Award recipient Phil Burgers (Dr Brown). She is also an official member of the very sparkly and much lauded Fringe Wives Club.

David was a mainstay of the Los Angeles improv scene for five years with Upright Citizens Brigade and with The Second City. He has published three books and is a regular contributor of humour features for Melbourne newspaper The Herald Sun, including an article calling for a knighthood for Shane Warne.

From a chance meeting in a dusty garage in the lonely suburbs of Sydney, a beautiful relationship was born. An obsession with absurdity and a love of turning the ordinary into the extraordinary bonded them both, as well as (let's face it) fierce mutual sexual attraction. The pair have spent the last decade studying and performing in Australia, the UK, Europe, and North America. Both Dickheads trained with noted/notorious French clown master, Philippe Gaulier.





