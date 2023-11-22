Tumble Down The Rabbit Hole This Summer When ALICE IN WONDERLAND Takes To The Stage At The Capitol Theatre

This summer, tumble down the rabbit hole and join Alice on her adventure through Wonderland in Glenn Elston's highly acclaimed production of Alice in Wonderland.

Lewis Carroll's classic story is cleverly lifted from the page and beautifully brought to life at The Capitol Theatre, Melbourne from 24 December 2023 until 21 January 2024.

Life will be turned upside down for Alice when she tumbles down the rabbit hole and lands in the magical world of “Wonderland”. It's a roller-coaster of a story as she bravely bounces from one unexpected and amazing situation to the next, enhanced with technicolour by the theatre's famous Walter Burley Griffin ceiling.

“We love seeing the reactions on the faces of the little ones as they meet the wildly curious assortment of characters in the play,” commented Elston. “They can sing along with the Dodo, meet the pepper-obsessed Duchess and her crazy cook, and laugh along with The Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit, Humpty Dumpty, Tweedledee and Tweedledum!”

This interactive production is fun for the whole family, presented in a bright performance style, with colourful costumes and catchy songs. Everyone has the opportunity to join in and be a part of the fun.

“Alice in Wonderland is the perfect day out for parents and kids alike. Swap the summer heat for an air-conditioned theatre complete with immersive lighting, sound and songs the children can sing along to. Be entertained by this must-do experience that evokes nostalgia no matter how old you are or how many times you've seen it!,” he concluded.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Australian Shakespeare Company

Location: The Capitol Theatre, 113 Swanston St., Melbourne VIC 3000

Dates: 24 December 2023 - 21 January 2024

Tickets: From $30, visit shakespeareaustralia.com.au or call 03 8676 7511.