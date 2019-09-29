Tim & Eric Bring Their 'Mandatory Attendance' World Tour to Australia

Tim and Eric return to the road for a WORLD TOUR which will see them in Australia for the first time since 2015. This show will be filled with brand new spoofs, goofs and insanity, and some very special surprises. The experience is MANDATORY.

SYDNEY ENMORE THEATRE WEDNESDAY 15 JANUARY

Book at Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au or Enmore Theatre Box Office 9550 3666

BRISBANE THE TIVOLI THURSDAY 16 JANUARY

Book at Ticketmaster 136 100 www.ticketmaster.com.au

PERTH ASTOR THEATRE SATURDAY 18 JANUARY

Book at Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au

ADELAIDE THE GOV MONDAY 20 JANUARY

Book at Oztix 1300 762 545 www.oztix.com.au or The Gov www.thegov.com.au

MELBOURNE HAMER HALL TUESDAY 21 JANUARY

Book at Arts Centre Box Office 1300 182 183 www.artscentremelbourne.com.au or Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 27 SEPTEMBER 10am





