The Bombastic JOE Returns for Third Melbourne International Comedy Festival

The Bombastic JOE trio are back for their third Melbourne International Comedy Festival, ready to get their greasy mitts on yet another set of unwary audiences. Still raring off the back of a successful 2019 MICF; Jon, Oli, and Ed have locked heads to produce yet another high-energy, imaginative and invariably thought-provoking adventure that return-audiences have come to love. Jon, Oli, and Ed return as their familiarly flawed, but loveable stage personalities, as they enthusiastically trip over one another to do their very best at guiding the audience seamlessly from scene to scene.

Did You Just Call Us "Big Jerks"? sees an even deeper exploration into Jon, Oli and Ed's psyches, as we watch them flustered and floundering under the overwhelming pressure of untangling their inner demons, while simultaneously hosting a comedy sketch show. This year, the JOE boys are striving even further from the conventional, employing their trademark absurdist sketch comedy to break down fourth wall after wall, forever pulling the audience deeper and deeper into the meta world that Bombastic JOE's creativity calls home.

This show is perfect for high energy, fun-loving audiences looking for a genre-defying adventure that will see them laughing until they cry or crying until they laugh. Bombastic JOE welcomes adventurous new-comers, comedy veterans and returning fans, willing to open their minds to a wonderfully conceived, sharply written and energetically performed sketch show.

Bombastic JOE premiered their debut show 'Student Guys' in the 2018 Melbourne International Comedy Festival to raucously bustling rooms, before selling out an additional encore show to cater for demand. Bombastic JOE returned in 2019 for their second MICF show 'Descend Into The Fiery Depths of Heck', smashing their ticket sale record to more sell-out audiences in a larger venue. This year Bombastic JOE are upsizing again, to bring the 2020 MICF their biggest, sharpest, most anticipated show to date. Do not miss out on the opportunity to be a part of Bombastic JOE's latest work of genius as they prepare to take audiences on a trip they won't soon forget.

'Did You Just Call Us Big Jerks?' opens on the 30th March and runs for 7 days. Bookings recommended. For more information visit https://www.comedyfestival.com.au/2020/shows/bombastic-joe.





