The Australian Shakespeare Company's 'Shakespeare Under the Stars' is Back With A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

An Australian Shakespeare Company classic and the jewel in the Shakespeare comedy crown, A Midsummer Night's Dream is returning to Melbourne this year to dazzle and delight audiences of all ages.

Starring Richard Piper as Nick Bottom and Alison Whyte as Titania, theatregoers will be transported far from the realities of Melbourne in 2020 to the enchanting world full of laughter and comedy that is The Australian Shakespeare Company's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens, lit up and sparkling at night, will be taken on a riotous ride through the world of lovers, fairies and fools from 18 December 2020 until 24 January 2021.

The Australian Shakespeare Company founder and Artistic Director, Glenn Elston OAM, said, "After the year we've all experienced, we couldn't be more delighted to offer our audiences a setting for them to enjoy a balmy summer evening full of food, drink and reconnecting with loved ones, before the play begins and we whisk them into a world beyond their wildest imaginings, full of comic relief."

"When the feuding king and queen of the fairies cross paths with a quartet of runaway lovers, and a group of tradesmen attempt to rehearse a play, one night in the enchanted forest becomes one wild ride," Elston says of A Midsummer Night's Dream. He continues, "Love triangles and transformations occur with hilarious consequences when fairies magically meddle in the lives of mortals."

The Australian Shakespeare Company's "Shakespeare Under the Stars" program offers something for everyone, having fast become an unmissable summer tradition for Melburnians and visitors alike. Theatregoers are welcome to bring along a picnic of their own or take advantage of the on-site bar and catering which is available to pre-order online and delivered directly on the evening of the performance. High and low chairs are also available for hire at the venue.

The Australian Shakespeare Company is fully compliant with Victorian Government COVID-safe guidelines and expert public health advice.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Australian Shakespeare Company

Location: Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens - Southern Cross Lawn, 100 Birdwood Avenue,

South Yarra

Dates: 18 December 2020 to 24 January 2021

Tickets: $25 - $99, visit shakespeareaustralia.com.au/productions/dreammelbourne, call 03 8676 7511 or via Ticketmaster

CAST

OBERON/THESEUS Hugh Sexton

TITANIA/HIPOLYTA Alison Whyte

PUCK Fletcher O'Leary

PEASEBLOSSOM Lizzy Brennan

MUSTARDSEED Penelope Gordon V

COBWEB Milly Whyte

PHILOSTRATE Dion Mills

EGEUS/SNUG Syd Brisbane

HELENA Anna Burgess

DEMETRIUS/TOM SNOUT Tony Rive

HERMIA Madeleine Somers

LYSANDER/FRANCIS FLUTE Laurence Boxhaul

PETER QUINCE Kevin Hopkins

NICK BOTTOM Richard Piper

For more information and to book, please visit shakespeareaustralia.com.au/productions/dreammelbourne

