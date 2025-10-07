Tenor Juan Diego Flórez Returning to Australia in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Superstar tenor Juan Diego Flórez is returning to Australian soil from 29 November - 3 December. His tour follows his previous debut which sold out the Sydney Opera House, and he is currently touring sell-out shows across Europe and the United States

Presented by Castiglione Arts & Culture with Greg Hocking Music, the series of recitals will begin at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on Saturday 29 November before touring to Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall on Monday 1 December. Flórez will then perform in Adelaide for the first time, at Her Majesty’s Theatre on Wednesday 3 December.

Accompanied by the esteemed Vincenzo Scalera on piano, these special recitals will include selections by Rossini, Donizetti, Gounod, Verdi and more. Tickets are available via Arts Centre Melbourne, Sydney Opera House and Adelaide Festival Centre websites.

"I am thrilled to return to Australia in 2025 after the incredible experiences of my first concerts there in 2023. The warmth and enthusiasm of the audiences in Australia were truly special, and I can’t wait to perform for you again!” says Flórez.

As a singer, Juan Diego Flórez has performed at every major international opera house, with numerous album releases and global accolades. Hailing from Lima, Peru, Flórez has been recognised as one of the finest opera singers of all time by the BBC.

Prior to his opera career, Flórez was the lead singer and songwriter of his own rock band, while also performing Peruvian folk music and pop with his guitar. As a teenager, he sang in a pub where his mother worked in the Miraflores district of Lima.

In 2011, Flórez founded Sinfonía por el Perú, an inclusive social project that operates orchestras and choirs throughout Peru to help the most vulnerable children and adolescents through music. In recognition of the foundation’s work, he was named a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and received the World Economic Forum’s Crystal Award.

Today, Flórez regularly performs at the three most famous opera houses in the world, Milan’s famed Teatro alla Scala (La Scala), the Royal Opera House Covent Garden and The Metropolitan Opera House (‘The Met’) New York.

More about Juan Diego Flórez

Juan Diego Flórez made his professional debut in 1996 at the Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, where he was called upon to sing the lead tenor role in Matilde di Shabran on short notice. Later that year, at 23 years old, he made his debut at Teatro alla Scala, conducted by Riccardo Muti, at the opening of the opera season.

Since then, Juan Diego Flórez has regularly performed at some of the most renowned opera houses around the world, including the Metropolitan Opera, Teatro alla Scala, the Royal Opera House, Opéra de Paris, and many more.

Throughout his career, Juan Diego Flórez has recorded numerous solo albums, as well as complete operas on CD and DVD. In 2024, he launched his own record label with the release of an album dedicated to the zarzuela romanzas.

Photo credit: Gregor Hohenberg, Sony Music