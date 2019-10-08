Tash York Brings WINEFULNESS to The Butterfly Club

Tash York, one of Melbourne's most loved cabaret artists, is back with a brand new show "Winefulness". It's about cats, getting old, drinking wine and doing yoga! Quieting the mind these days is hard. It's a constant challenge to try and fit it all in. I mean how many times have you found yourself asking - do I go to the gym or do I deserve a drink? Why not do both! Self-care IS important.

Although it seems like this might just be a love poem to wine, drunk nights and practicing yoga hungover, York truly has found her practice of meditation and yoga to be very useful especially when considering her hectic schedule. "I never thought I'd make it to 30, let alone be engaged, have two cats and practice yoga on a daily basis - this show is a huge reflection as to how far I've come from the first one 6 years ago." says York.

As the follow up to her first hit show These Things Take Wine, York has toured shows including Adulting, Badass and the After Hours Cabaret Club all across Australia, the Edinburgh Fringe and has even performed her work on cruise ships internationally! Her shows are always known for showcasing her dynamic energy, relatable stories, witty banter and incredible vocals.

The wine loving, chicken nugget eating, comedy-cabaret star will debut her brand new show "Winefulness" this November at the Butterfly Club.

This WORLD PREMIERE performance takes you through an hour of acknowledging and accepting one's feelings about getting older, practicing yoga hungover, owning cats and drinking wine without judgement. Showing at the glorious Butterfly Club there is no doubt be plenty of wines and cocktails for you to choose from too all while getting a dose of world class cabaret.

Dates & Times : 4th November - 9th November (No Tuesday), 8.30pm

Tickets: $26-$35

Tix: thebutterflyclub.com/show/tash-york-winefulness





