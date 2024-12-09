TRAIN Returns to Australia for First Time in Eight Years with New Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band TRAIN is fresh off the heels of an epic summer tour that took in nearly 50 U.S. cities, and has announced their long-awaited return to Australia in May 2025. The national tour kicks off Sunday 18 May in Perth, which marks Train’s first Australian show in eight years, and will travel through Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney before concluding in Brisbane on Sunday 25 May.

Train’s highly anticipated 2025 Australian Tour will bring fans across the globe an epic night of music filled with the band’s most iconic, chart-topping hits including ARIA 15x platinum certified, #1 best-selling smash “Hey, Soul Sister,” ARIA 12x platinum certified, double-GRAMMY-winning breakout song “Drops of Jupiter,” ARIA 2x platinum certified tracks “Drive By” and “Play That Song,” and many more from their critically-acclaimed catalog spanning three decades.

Joining Train on the road as direct support on all dates is Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, best known for her 2004 multi-platinum debut, Eye to the Telescope, which spawned the hit “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and the world-wide smash “Suddenly I See.” Jason Wade of LIFEHOUSE , will also join as support on the tour, performing the band’s biggest tracks including “Hanging By A Moment,” “You and Me,” “Whatever It Takes,” and more.

Early bird ticket presales begin Wednesday 11 December at 10am local time, and tickets for the general public will be on sale beginning Friday 13 December at 11am local time via destroyalllines.com. Sign up for access to early bird presale tickets HERE. For more information on Train’s upcoming tour dates, please visit: SaveMeSanFrancisco.com.

Since their formation in 1994, Train has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, 13 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide. In 2024, the band celebrated the 15th anniversary of their iconic album Save Me, San Francisco, featuring GRAMMY-winning, global hit “Hey, Soul Sister,” which continues to reach new milestones – it was the #1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

TRAIN 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Sunday 18 May – Perth – Red Hill Auditorium

Tuesday 20 May – Adelaide – AEC Theatre

Thursday 22 May – Melbourne – John Cain Arena

Saturday 24 May – Sydney – ICC Sydney Theatre

Sunday 25 May – Brisbane – Riverstage

ABOUT TRAIN

Train is a multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and 13 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Train's climb to the top began in 1994, as the original 5-member band tenaciously built a loyal hometown following, leading up to their debut self-titled album released by Columbia in 1998. The tumbling wordplay of "Meet Virginia'' gave them their first unlikely radio hit, and 2001’s Drops of Jupiter broke them to multi-platinum status thanks to the double-GRAMMY-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40, has been certified RIAA 8x platinum, and earned the 2001 GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Song. The group won another GRAMMY in 2011 for their global hit “Hey, Soul Sister'' from their multi-platinum album Save Me, San Francisco (2009), which was the No.1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and dozens of other honors. They’ve had 24 Top 10 songs across the Billboard charts and six Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart including Drops of Jupiter (2001), My Private Nation (2003), California 37 (2012), Bulletproof Picasso (2014), For Me, It's You (2016), and a girl a bottle a boat (2017). This past summer, Train took over amphitheaters across the country on a co-headline tour with REO Speedwagon, and most recently, released a new album, Live at Royal Albert Hall, recorded live from their sold-out, debut performance at the iconic and historic Royal Albert Hall in London.



Train frontman, Pat Monahan, partakes in other ventures outside of music, including his award-winning wine portfolio, Save Me, San Francisco Wine Co, which was created in 2011 and has sold over 10 million bottles and won over 100 medals. Proceeds from his wine business support Family House, a San Francisco charity that supports families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Monahan has appeared on television and in film with credits that include the 2021 Hallmark Channel original movie, Christmas in Tahoe, inspired by Train’s album of the same name, which he executive produced and starred, Dr. Ken, 90210, CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., The Voice, American Idol, and The Bachelor.

