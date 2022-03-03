THE FAMOUS SPIEGELTENT Announced at Arts Centre Melbourne 

Following a complete sell-out 26 show run at this year's Perth and Adelaide Fringe, Showmen Productions are once again returning to Melbourne with The Greatest Magic Show - with more whimsical wonders than ever before! Having garnered international acclaim in countries such as Scotland, New Zealand and England; the stars Sam and Justin will be hitting the stage with brand new illusions direct from a Las Vegas stage!

After having debuted in 2018 to sell-out crowds across the country, the Showmen have continued their enormous success, being awarded the weekly award for Best Children's Show at the 2019 Fringe World, as well as winning Best Kids Show at the 2019 Sydney Fringe.

This year for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, THE GREATEST MAGIC SHOW stars Sam and Justin are bringing brand new illusions purchased direct from the same Vegas builder who worked with David Copperfield and Lance Burton; and of course will be joined by The Ringmaster, who after searching far and wide, has finally found The Greatest Magic Show - and will do everything he can to keep it on track! As an added bonus, every child who attends the show will receive a FREE MAGIC WAND on entry and have their chance to take a photo with the stars of the show after the performance, plus a wide range or merchandise available - including magic showbags so the kids can become masters of magic themselves!

Comic magicians Justin Williams and Sam Hume bring their combined 15 years in family entertainment to this magical show, which is anything but a typical children's magic show. The routines from these charismatic performers are unique, hilarious and absolutely and out of this world.

Venue: The Famous Spiegeltent @ Arts Centre Melbourne

100 St Kilda Rd, Melboune VIC 3000

Dates: April 9 - 24 at 2:15pm (no shows April 11, 15-18)

Prices: Full Price: $26

Concession: $23

Groups 10+ : $20

Family of 4: $89

Bookings: https://www.comedyfestival.com.au/2022/shows/the-greatest-magic-show#