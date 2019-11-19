THE BOY I PAID FOR Comes to Midsumma Festival

Writers' Block Theatre will launch the world premiere of The Boy I Paid For at Midsumma Festival 2020. It is an original queer play that discusses sex, desire, body image, and the ramifications of our obsession with youth and beauty. Performing at The Butterfly Club, The Boy I Paid For is humorous and heartfelt while raw and confronting at the same time.

Socially inept Keith (Jake Matricardi) hires experienced escort Beau (Jonny Kinnear) for a night of companionship on Christmas Eve. As the evening progresses, both men realise that they may not be so different from one another and must come to terms with their personal truths.

Call it an unconventional therapy session.

The Boy I Paid For is written and directed by Wayne Stellini, whose previous Midsumma seasons of Michael and Phillip Are Getting Married in the Morning and What Ever Happened to Jeremy Baxter? were critically acclaimed. 'We are inviting our audience to join the boys on the couch as they bare their souls in funny, awkward, and dramatic ways,' Wayne Stellini says. 'Keith and Beau may seem to be complete opposites, but they have more in common than they first realise. Most significantly, they share the same vulnerabilities that we all have.'

Stellini adds, 'There is an undeniable voyeuristic element to The Boy I Paid For, but our audience may be surprised what happens in Keith's living room once Beau arrives.'

To discover how Keith and Beau spend their time together, join us for the limited season of The Boy I Paid For. Bookings recommended.

Tickets: Full $35.00, Concession $31.00, Group (6+) $28.00

Bookings and more information: thebutterflyclub.com





