Steve Porters Brings HOW TO FLIRT: THE TED XXX TALK to Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Get the hottest dating tips with self-taught feminist, iPod DJ and Lynx Africa afficionado Steve Porters in his one-man character comedy show, Steve Porters - How To Flirt: The TED xx Talk at Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Performances run 27 March - 6 April.

Bringing his TEDx-style fresh take on modern dating to Australia after sell-out shows at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, London’s renowned Soho Theatre, and supporting Hannah Gadsby at the London Palladium, Steve Porters is the creation of Daisy Doris May (they/she) actor (Sex Education, The Last Kingdom, Downton Abbey), drag king (Winner of Man Up 2022 – Europe’s biggest drag king competition), and voice over artist.

Daisy says: “Beneath the cloud of Lynx Africa, Steve is someone who’s willing to learn from his mistakes with an open heart. This is a show about consent, cancel culture and giving space for mistakes. Steve is the perfect vessel for these discussions, and I can’t wait for my first visit to Australia as Steve!”

In this one-man character comedy show, Steve humorously unpacks the art of seduction while grappling with vulnerability, missteps, and the importance of consent.

What starts as a hilarious parody of a TED Talk evolves into a deeper exploration of how we connect with others, showcasing the power of being open and learning from mistakes. Equal parts cringeworthy and captivating, this show delivers laughs while sparking genuine reflection on modern dating.

