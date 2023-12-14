Stefan West Embarks On A Love-Fuelled Indie Adventure With Single, 'Happily Ever After'

Hailing from the sun-kissed shores of Geelong, Australia, indie artist, Stefan West is set to release 'Happily Ever After' on 15th December, 2023, as the second single release from his upcoming transformative full-length debut album, 'Cambridge'. Meticulously produced and mixed by Chris Gatz at GM Sound Studios, Then mastered by Joe Carra at Crystal Mastering, this single is a harmonious marriage of heartfelt verses and melodies that dance through the senses.

'Happily Ever After' explores not only the theme of falling in love, but also the profound experience of imagining a future of growing old together. The song reflects a turning point in Stefan's life when he realised that staying young forever is about continuous learning, growth, and curiosity rather than avoiding responsibility. The song encapsulates the essence of remaining passionate while travelling the world with a loved one.

Stefan describes the creative process behind the song as "a beautiful mesh of a really intense moment I had never experienced before, accompanied by a train of thought that felt incredibly freeing, painted into a new world in my mind. I think all songs are a varying version of that for me, but this one felt particularly special. It was the first song finished for the record. Once covid hit Aaron Schembri and I did a bunch of songwriting together. I would send him the bare bones of demos (vocals and Acoustic Guitar) and he would create these incredible arrangements around them, this is how 80% of the record was written, and this was the first one we finished. It was an incredibly exciting time."

Stefan West's music is a fusion of indie, pop, punk, and folk rock elements, influenced by artists such as Angels & Airwaves, blink 182, Powderfinger, and Joe Pug. His music reflects a variety of life experiences, with 'Happily Ever After' reflecting on his relationship at the time.

Stefan's upcoming album, 'Cambridge,' delves into his personal journey of resilience and redemption that has led him to this point. As he battles addiction and finds solace in music, Stefan's story unfolds through his authentic and vulnerable songwriting. The album, which is set to be released in April, promises to be an intimate look at his journey to recovery and self-discovery.

Aside from his musical endeavours, Stefan West is a passionate advocate of mental health awareness and addiction recovery. He hopes to use his platform to inspire and uplift others who are going through similar struggles, transforming his journey into an embodiment of hope.

As more releases prepare to emerge from Stefan West's creative vault, the Australian and global indie music scene braces for impact. 'Happily Ever After' is just a taster of the adventure that 'Cambridge' will invite listeners to embark upon.