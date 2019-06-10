Spinning Plates Co. Presents The Australian Premiere Of YOU ARE THE BLOOD

"What do you think is wrong with people like that? Like her? Writing to men in prison, heaping Ivan Milat or David Birnie or Ted Bundy with fan letters. Fan letters!"

Shelby Boden is a cynical stand-up comedian trying to survive in the shadow of her father, a man who's done bad, bad things. When she discovers that her father is marrying Sylvia, an eccentric young performance artist that writes to criminals, morbid curiosity leads these two women to develop a strange, charged friendship. With the looming and dangerous presence of the bloodshed in their bloodline, the entire Boden family is left contending with damages that could be irreparable.

From the brilliant mind of Ashley Rose Wellman comes the Australian Premiere of her work, You Are the Blood, a finalist for the 2017 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and the 2018 Blue Ink Playwriting Award. Directed by Peter Blackburn (Best Director at LA Scene Awards for Ruben Guthrie, The Trial of Dorian Gray, Stupid F*cking Bird) and starring Andrew Blackman (Barracuda, House Husbands, A Country Practice), Broadway World nomineeVivienne Powell (Shameless, Love,Australian Theatre Company's Ruben Guthrie), Green Room Award nominee Jem Nicholas (Doctor Blake Mysteries, Red Stitch's Love, Love, Love andRules for Living), James Cerché (Bloom, Judy & Punch), and Jessica Stanley (The Doctor Blake Mysteries, Theatre Works' Ross & Rachel).

This morbid comedy lures you in with familiar, likeable characters, then shocks you with every dark turn it takes. A timely and twisted family drama that explores pop culture's fascination with serial killers, family inheritance of sin, and the journey to forgiveness.

This will be the second production from Spinning Plates Co., following their critically acclaimed debut, Ross & Rachel, in 2018 at Melbourne Fringe Festival. This production also marks the exciting return to the stage for Andrew Blackman, after gracing our TV screens for many years.

CONTENT WARNING: This performance contains moderate coarse language and adult themes, including descriptions, but not depictions, of violent and gruesome acts, sometimes of a sexual nature. It is not suitable for persons under the age of 15.

YOU ARE THE BLOOD by Ashley Rose Wellman

DATES: July 12 - 26 | 7:30pm, 5pm Sundays

VENUE: Meat Market (The Stables), 3 Blackwood Street North Melbourne 3051

PRICES: Full: $30 | Concession/MEAA/Pensioner/Group of 5: $25 | Early Bird/Preview $22

TICKETS: https://www.trybooking.com/BBMFL

Find out more at www.spinningplatesco.com





