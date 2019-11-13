Shanley's Wicked Dark Comedy WHERE'S MY MONEY? Coming To Melbourne

Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, John Patrick Stanley's (Doubt, Moonstruck) black comedy Where's My Money? is currently in rehearsals at 7th Floor Theatre ahead of the season running from Wednesday 20 November - Saturday 30 November at The Burrow, Fitzroy.

Directed by Beng Oh and featuring an exceptional cast of local artists, Where's My Money? is a hold- onto-your-beret vicious black comedy. Sardonic and caustic, Where's My Money? dissects the institution of marriage with Shanley's inimitable razor-sharp wit.

The past always catches up with you and those skeletons in the closet are certain to come back. Where's My Money? exposes the truth in its satirical look at the business of love and marriage.

Cast Catherine Ward, Leigh Scully, Bronte Carmichael, Hayden Burke, Heather Bloom, Callum Mackay Director Beng Oh Producer Abbie King Stage Manager Alison Ford Assistant Stage Manager Bronte Carmichael Lighting Designer David Silvester Set Design and Construction Chris Ward

Season Dates 20 November - 30 November Opening Night Thursday 21 November Venue The Burrow 83 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy, Victoria 3065 Tickets https://www.trybooking.com/BFWDX





